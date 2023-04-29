'Doesn't think he'll put a United shirt again': Mason Greenwood on playing for Manchester United again; Report

According to The Sun, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, has reportedly confided in his friends that he will never play for the club again. The news comes after the player faced rape and assault charges, which were dropped in February of this year. The charges stemmed from allegations made by a woman who claimed that she had been physically and sexually abused by Greenwood on social media in January 2022.

Frustrated with situation

A source who is reportedly close to Greenwood has revealed to The Sun that the player now believes that his time at Manchester United is over.

"He's sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated.

"He wants to get back playing football but realises his situation is very complicated and it's his own doing.

"He is determined to play football again but doesn't think he'll ever pull on a United shirt ever again."

Internal investigation on

In February, Manchester United announced that they would be conducting their own internal process to determine the next steps in a particular matter. The details of this matter were not disclosed, and it is unclear whether it is related to the recent rumors regarding Mason Greenwood's future at the club. Nevertheless, the club's statement suggests that they will be taking some form of action, and it remains to be seen what this will entail. As of now, no further updates have been released regarding the internal process that Manchester United plans to conduct.

It remains to be seen if the club will take any action regarding these rumors, but if they are true, it would mark the end of a promising career at one of the world's most famous football clubs. It is yet to be confirmed whether or not the allegations have played a role in Greenwood's decision to leave Manchester United.

