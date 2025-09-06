Brock Lesnar Delivers F5 To John Cena, Sami Zayne During WWE SmackDown; Video

Image: WWE/X

Brock Lesnar returned and attacked John Cena and Sami Zayn in what was his final appearance on the SmackDown brand during September 6th episode. Lesnar's actions has now ensured that the two WWE icons face off in a final match at Wrestlepalooza. Friday Night SmackDown's latest episode began with John Cena whoa ddresed teh crowd in the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for the final time.

The new WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn, entered the ring as Cena was thinking back on his last appearance in the Second City. In front of the fervent Chicago audience that attended SmackDown, the Underground's Underdog praised Cena and offered to challenge him for his recently earned title in a one-on-one match.

In a scene reminiscent of Zayn's response to the John Cena US Open Challenge ten years prior, the former WWE Champion accepted the challenge, realising it might be his last chance to win another title. Seeing Cena and Zayn square off in a match that was evenly matched was an incredible sight.

In addition, Cena nearly won the match by throwing an AA from the top rope in the closing seconds. But just then Brock Lesnar returned. In a scene reminiscent of SummerSlam, he marched down to the ring and gave The Face that Runs the Place not one, but two F-5s, leaving him dead in the centre of the ring.

Lesnar was then spotted backstage, saying, "Hey John, I'll see you at Wrestlepalooza b*tch."

The announcement that John Cena would face Brock Lesnar at WWE's newest Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, was made shortly after. The two WWE rivals will not face off again. Two of the greatest WWE superstars of all time will square off in a must-see match that has already been confirmed.