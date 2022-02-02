Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood bailed after being arrested over rape claim

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greenwood, 20, was arrested on Sunday by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

Manchester United have said the forward would not return to training or matches until further notice.

The club added in a new statement on Tuesday: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Greenwood has not responded to the allegations.

He is under contract with the Premier League club until 2025.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:22 PM IST