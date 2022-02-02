Royal Challengers Bangalore have been declared most popular sports team in Asia in the digital space: Study

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been declared most popular sports team in Asia in the digital space. According to Deportes & Finanzas, one of the biggest global data analytics firms, the Bangalore Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is the only cricket team in the list. The rest are football clubs.

Manchester United takes the corresponding position in Europe. The other continents are topped by Flamengo (in America), Al Ahly SC (Africa) and Collingwood (Oceania).

“We decided to explore long form content and with the podcast trends going up significantly, we decided to start The RCB Podcast with a strong theme for season 1: How the IPL changed my life. Two people sitting in a room with mics in front of them do not make a podcast, so we knew that it has to be well researched, packaged and produced. We partnered with ATS Studio who have the expertise in producing popular podcasts such as Misson Isro, to come on board and help bring this vision to life,” Rajesh Menon, vice-president and head, RCB, said.

With Virat Kohli in the side, the team’s programmes seem to have got acceptance from the fans. For instance, Bold Diaries provide all behind the scenes content and interviews, The 12th Man TV is a show for the fans, giving them a voice and The Game Day show provides dressing room content that even broadcasters do not have access to. Bold is Fit is a fitness content series.

“RCB’s content strategy focuses on key verticals such as 1) understanding the audience, the cricket fans and RCB fans in particular, 2) creating IPs and building affiliation and desirability for those properties, 3) Futuristic, benchmarking global trends, new technologies and 4) brand and business objectives, converting a two-month season to a 12-month content library,” said Menon.

RCB says it successfully monetised all the content properties in 2021 and delivered staggering numbers to our brand partners. RCB was the most popular IPL team on social media for 2021 (engagement) and among the Top 10 global sporting teams in the world (alongside Manchester united and Barcelona who have a much larger following than RCB.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:44 PM IST