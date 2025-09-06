Watch: AJ Lee Makes Much-Awaited Return To WWE And Attacks Becky Lynch On SmackDown

Image: WWE/X

AJ Lee returned to the WWE during the latest episode of SmackDown in Chicago. Lee returned to her husband's (CM Punk) aid following the recent attacks incidents involving Becky Lynch. The Women's Intercontinental champions (Lynch) was the main reason by Seth Rollins reamins World heavyweight champion after she provided the assist during the fatal four way match at Clash Of Paris 2025.

Beck Lynch makes verbal attack on CM Punk

Seth Rollins introduced his wife, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, during WWE SmackDown's main event. Huge chants of "AJ Lee" and loud jeers erupted as she entered the ring, as the whole crowd awaited her eagerly anticipated comeback.

Becky Lynch began teasing the Chicago audience. She continued by disparaging Chicago's own CM Punk. Seth Rollins stood among the fans as Becky spoke.

As soon as Punk appeared, everyone in the audience stood up. The arena was a hive of activity as the "Cult of Personality" reverberated throughout it. Becky Lynch was given the opportunity to leave by punk, who stated that it was not about her. Then, Punk made fun of Rollins by saying to Lynch, "It is about your husband, who is a coward."

AJ Lee makes much anticipated return

After hurling more jabs, Becky proceeded to slap CM Punk. After the latter left the ring as a result, "Light It Up" finally came on, and AJ Lee emerged to a thunderous applause. After circling the ring for several minutes, Lynch and her husband Rollins were shaken when AJ Lee came in and attacked them

After 3800 days, Lee made his WWE ring comeback. Fans are clearly thrilled about Lee's comeback, as her last appearance was ten years ago. Following Becky Lynch's interference which cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, AJ Lee's comeback was expected.