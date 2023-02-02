Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood cleared of all charges, including rape & assault

Mason Greenwood | File Image

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood can breathe a huge sigh of relief as all the charges against him have been dropped.

Greenwood was arrested last year in January and charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault in October.

He was immediately suspended by Manchester United after the accusations against him surfaced on social media.

"A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement naming Greenwood.

