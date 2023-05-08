'Champions League our life': Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stresses on qualification after West Ham loss

Following Manchester United's 0-1 defeat against West Ham United, manager Erik ten Hag made a strong statement regarding his team's aspirations, saying that "Champions League is our life." The defeat dealt a blow to United's hopes of finishing in the top four, as they are now just one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with one less game played. Goalkeeper David de Gea, who has 540 appearances for the club, committed a howler and was unable to prevent Said Benrahma from scoring a goal.

Players fatigued

Ten Hag attributed his players' underperformance to fatigue, citing travel sickness as a significant factor. United's poor form on the road, having lost eight away games, has been a cause for concern for the manager. He urged his players to show perseverance, make sacrifices, and maintain their belief in the team's ability to perform.

The Manchester United manager emphasized the need for his team to display character and not feel sorry for themselves. Ten Hag called on his players to continue fighting despite the setbacks and to remain committed to their goal of qualifying for the Champions League.

Need to keep believing

“We have to keep going and we have to show character. It is only four games, and you need the energy. It is in your head, make sure it is not in your legs. Get ready for the games, clear head, energy, focus, and go. I said to the players: ‘Don’t feel sorry for ourselves," Ten Hag said.

"We want to be in the Champions League, the Champions League is our life, and then you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice and, especially, you have to believe. As I just said in the dressing room, ‘come on, it [mistakes] can happen, in this season we've had some terrible setbacks and every time we bounced back so, once again, show the character and go on’."