Manchester United in talks with Harry Kane to secure bombshell transfer to Old Trafford in the summer: Report

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Manchester United is reportedly willing to offer Harry Kane a weekly salary of £300,000 in a bid to secure his services from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window. The England international, whose contract with Spurs is set to expire in 12 months, is yet to decide on his future. Kane has become Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer, but his trophy cabinet is still empty. Tottenham, who recently sacked Antonio Conte and interim boss Cristian Stellini, appear to be going through a rough patch, and a significant rebuild is on the cards.

United's frontline screaming for a striker

With mounting speculation that Kane will look for a new challenge elsewhere, Manchester United are eager to sign a new No. 9, and they have earmarked the Tottenham striker as their priority. The club is prepared to offer Kane a significant bump on his current £200,000-a-week salary.

This will be partly funded by the wage cut that David de Gea will soon receive reported the The Telegraph. Although the club wants to keep De Gea, they have offered him a much lower contract, freeing up cash to tempt Kane to make the move.

Initial talks have started

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United have started the groundwork for the Kane transfer by holding initial talks. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known for being a tough negotiator, which means that any deal is unlikely to be straightforward or quick. Although Levy was able to ward off interest from Manchester City in 2021, he was in a stronger position then, given the number of years left on Kane's contract. This time, he has a difficult decision to make, whether to accept a bid for Kane or risk losing him for free next summer.

The striker has scored 274 goals for Tottenham and has won the Golden Boot three times. Levy recently said in a rare interview that Kane could "absolutely" win a trophy in north London, providing he stays at Tottenham. However, given his desire to add trophies to his CV, Kane's future remains uncertain.

Securing Rashford's future

Manchester United is also keen to secure the long-term future of Marcus Rashford, who is having his best season yet. Rashford's contract will soon enter its final year, and he is seeking a pay rise. If Manchester United does sign Kane, they could form a strike force worth £600,000 a week, which the club hopes will bring them closer to winning the Premier League title, which they have not won in a decade.