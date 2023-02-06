Watch: Hair-raising commentary when Harry Kane goes past Jimmy Greaves with 267th Spurs goal

Harry Kane struck a record-breaking 267th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, giving them a deserved victory over Manchester City team in the Premier League on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes of the match.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in the first half when Tottenham pounced on a mix-up at the back to finish past Ederson. Kane scored in the 15th minute and set a record for the Spurs.

Kane also becomes the third player, after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, to score 200 Premier League goals.

The strike in the 15th minute was the best moment for Tottenham in a match in which City dominated and enjoyed 64% per cent possession.

Etched in history

The England captain drew level with Greaves on 266 goals for the north London club when he fired in the opening goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage on January 23.

But Kane's winner against the reigning Premier League champions put him ahead of Greaves as the standalone record holder on 267 strikes, and brought up his double-century in the English top flight in the process.

Talking afterwards to Sky Sports, Kane said: "It's hard to put into words and I'm so glad it [the record-breaking goal] came in a win.

"We worked so hard to keep a clean sheet. It was so special to do it in front of the fans. There has been so much talk about it in the last couple of weeks and to do it in such a big game is even more special.

"It is a great feeling. When I started playing regularly it wasn't even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals and I have a few more years left so hopefully there are more to come.

"[Jimmy Greaves] is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game so to be in that conversation is special. And to overtake him is a huge moment for me."