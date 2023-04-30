Manchester United fans stage massive 'Glazer Out' protest against ahead of Aston Villa game over uncertainty of club sale

Manchester United fans took to the streets in their hundreds to express their dissatisfaction with the club's owners, the Glazer family. The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations organized by supporters' groups in an effort to make their voices heard.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 1958, a prominent Manchester United supporters' group, has spearheaded the current protest ahead of the team's match against Aston Villa. The group has urged fans to boycott the first 18 minutes of the game, with each minute representing a year that the Glazers have been in control of the club.

The protests are a clear indication of the frustration felt by many Manchester United supporters towards the Glazers. The family's ownership has been a contentious issue for years, with fans critical of their perceived lack of investment in the team and their failure to engage with supporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Potential new ownership?

After 17 years of ownership, the Glazer family announced the possibility of a sale of Manchester United, leaving the future of the club uncertain. Talks of a takeover bid or a potential sale had been circulating for months, following United's poor start to the season - the worst in over a century. Although the Glazers initially dismissed any takeover talk, they confirmed in November 2022 that they were open to bids for the majority stake they acquired at Old Trafford in 2005.

Currently, they are in negotiations with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sell the club. The Glazers' potential decision to sell the team has ignited speculation about who the new owners might be and how the change of ownership could affect Manchester United's future.

Despite the uncertainty, the Glazers' decision to put the club up for sale presents an opportunity for a new era in the club's history. The ongoing negotiations could lead to significant changes in the team's management structure and could potentially lead to a new direction for the club.

Fans are eagerly waiting for further developments on this story, as they await the outcome of the negotiations and how it will impact the future of their beloved football club.