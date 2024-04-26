 Nico Hulkenberg To Join Kick Sauber F1 Team In 2025 After Leaving Haas At The End Of Season
Nico Hulkenberg To Join Kick Sauber F1 Team In 2025 After Leaving Haas At The End Of Season

Nico Hulkenberg joined the Haas team in 2023, marking his return to F1 after three-year hiatus from the full-time drive.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Nico Hulkenberg | Credits: Twitter

German driver Nicolas Hulkenberg set to part ways with Haas F1 team at the end of ongoing Formula (F1) season and will join Kick Sauber in 2025. Hulkenberg signed the contract with Kick Sauber for the next F1 season and joined.

The 36-year-old joined the Haas team in 2023, marking his return to F1 after three-year hiatus from the full-time drive. Nicolas will leave the American F1 squad after the culmination of ongoing F1 team and will begin his new innings at Kick Sauber.

(This is breaking. More to come)

