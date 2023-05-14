 'Another very special 80+ smash': Shefali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet
Shafali Verma, who hails from Rohtak, Haryana, wrote, "Another very special 80+ smash in 2023, but this time in 12th boards! I am very happy with my results and can’t wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket!"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Indian Women's Cricket Team opener, Shafali Verma, has achieved excellent results in her Class 12th CBSE board examination. The talented cricketer shared her marksheet on social media and expressed her joy. On Friday, CBSE declared the results for Class 10 and 12 exams for the year 2023.

Shafali, who hails from Rohtak, Haryana, wrote, "Another very special 80+ smash in 2023, but this time in 12th boards! I am very happy with my results and can’t wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket!" She is a prominent opening batswoman and also performs spin bowling for Team India. In the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction, Delhi Capitals acquired her for Rs 2 crore.

Young leader

Shafali has accomplished several milestones in her cricketing career. At the young age of 15, she became the youngest cricketer to play in a Women's T20 International match for India in 2019. She then made history again in June 2021 by becoming the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket.

Shafali's leadership skills were evident when she captained the Indian team to victory in the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She also became the youngest cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20 Internationals in October 2022.

