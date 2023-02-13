Shefali Verma's father heaps praise on daughter and teams performance: 'Beating Pakistan equivalent to World Cup'

Opener Shafali Verma's parents were pleased with her knock in India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup and hoped that the team goes on to replicate the triumph of the U19 team that won the World Cup led by the right-hander.

Crucial contribution from my daughter

Her father Sanjeev Verma stated that the chase was tricky and India needed a good opening stand to ensure the win. He also mentioned that Shafali scored 33 runs but the knock was pivotal in India's win.

"It was a good total and Pakistan's highest score in T20I against India and hence it was important that the openers gave a good start. The opening stand was great and would wish the team good luck to keep performing great in the tournament."

"I had a conversation with her yesterday and asked her to play confidently. Although she scored 33 runs, it was crucial for the team and helped them to win. She missed out on a six when was caught at the boundary," expressed Shafali's dad while speaking to ANI."

Defeating Pakistan is like winning the World Cup

He further mentioned that the win against Pakistan is equivalent to winning a World Cup.

"Teamwork led to the win. Hope that India replicates the performance of the U19 T20 World Cup-winning team. She is confident of her performance and will deliver going forward. Winning against Pakistan is equivalent to winning a World Cup. Feel great to win the match, and very happy about it," Sanjeev concluded.'

Parents ecstatic

Her mother Praveen Verma was confident that India would win despite the team needing 40 runs in the final four overs and wished for the team to win the World Cup.

"I am very happy with the way she performed today and hope that she continues delivering for the team and performing the way she did today. Her father was tensed regarding the chase but I was confident that India would win with at least two overs to spare. I wish that the Indian team wins the World Cup. We will celebrate in a grand fashion if the team wins," said Shafali's mother.

India secured a thrilling seven-wicket win against Pakistan in a humdinger of a match to start their Women's T20 World Cup with a win on Sunday at Newlands.

