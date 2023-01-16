Women's IPL will be a game-changer, I'm keeping my options open: Mithali Raj on playing in WIPL 2023

Former India captain Mithali Raj was elated with the news of Viacom 18 bagging the media rights for the inaugural Women's IPL 2023. The company bought the media rights for ₹951 crore, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

The inaugural edition of WIPL 2023 is scheduled to be held in March.

Shah took to social media to congratulate Viacom 18 on the deal and Raj retweeted his post.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen.

"Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket," tweeted Shah.

Raj shared the post and added her congratulatory message as well.

"The Women's IPL will be a game-changer for women's cricket and cricket in general. This development represents a significant milestone in that regard.

"Looking forward to an outstanding tournament. @BCCI,@BCCIWomen,@JayShah Sir," tweeted Mithali Raj.

Raj also opened up on the possibility of her playing in the WIPL 2023. "I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided.

"There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be a part of the first edition of the women's IPL," she said on ICC's podcast.

₹7.09 Crore Value of Every WIPL 2023 match

Viacom 18 also owns the digital rights for the men’s IPL and the ongoing SA20 League in South Africa.

The base price for the inaugural auction ahead of the WIPL has been divided into five categories from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The deadline for registration for the auction is January 26.

