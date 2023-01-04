Want to own Women’s IPL team? Here's how you can buy a franchise according to BCCI

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
BCCI | PTI
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced release of Invitation to Tender for the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League. The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women’s Indian Premier League, through a tender process. 

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed team’s rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to wipl.teams@bcci.tv , as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee as above.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion.

