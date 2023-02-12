IND vs AUS: Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat released from 2nd Test squad for Ranji trophy final

Jaydev Unadkat was released from the Indian squad for the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the Indian cricket board (BCCCI) announced on Sunday. The left arm pacer will join the Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway from February 17 in New Delhi while the Ranji Trophy final is set to be played from February 16 in Kolkata.

Saurashtra qualified for the final of the Ranji Trophy for the 3rd time in the last 4 editions defeating Karnataka by 4 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday in the semi-final. On the other hand, Bengal defeated defending champions Madhya Pradesh by a mammoth margin to book their place in the title match.

Unadkat and was picked in the squad for the first 2 Tests against Australia after mading his Test return during India's tour of Bangladesh last year. The BCCI did not name any replacement for Unadkat in the squad.

India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after hammering Pat Cummins-led Australia by an innings and 132 runs. Pacers picked up only 4 of the 20 wickets that fell in the first Test as spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked 15 between them, bamboozling the Australia batters in Nagpur. India played Shami and Siraj ahead of Umesh and Unadkat in the first Test and played Axar Patel as the third spinner in a 5-man bowling attack.

