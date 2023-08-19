Vinayaka Chaturthi: Date In August 2023, Siddhivinayak Live Darshan Link & Rituals To Mark This Auspicious Day

Vinayaka Chaturthi |

Lord Ganpati is coming to our homes very soon for the major celebration of Vinayaka (Ganesh) Chaturthi which falls in mid-September this year. However, the beloved Ganpati Bappa is worshipped with great prayers and offerings during the Chaturthi that falls every month during the Shukla Paksha (phase of the waxing moon). In August, the 20th of the month will be observed as the monthly Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Rituals

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, people visit Ganesha temples near them and offer Him laddus or modak along with durva grass and a hibiscus flower. They recite bhajans and holy names of the Lord to seek his divine blessings. Wearing traditional clothes during Ganpati puja, keeping a fast as per capacity, and consuming prasad to break one's fast after sunset are some of the rituals observed on this day. It is also noted that stories regarding Lord Ganesha that are part of our religious text are read and narrated to people, especially youngsters as part of the puja vidhi.

Recite 16 names of Ganesha on this auspicious day

Sumukha (The beautiful-faced)

Ekadanta (One possessing a single tusk)

Kapila (Having reddish-brown-colored)

Gajakarnaka (The elephant-eared)

Lambodara (Possessor of large stomach or belly)

Vikata (Ferocious and formidable)

Vighnaraja (Lord of obstacles)

Ganadhipa (Leader of ganas)

Dhumaketu (The Smoky-flag bearer)

Ganadyaksha (Lord of ganas)

Phalachandra (Bearing Moon-Like Face)

Gajanana (Elephant-faced or headed)

Vakratunda (Of twisted-tusk)

Shoorpakarna (Having large fan-shaped ears)

Heramba (Protector of the weak)

Skandapoorvaja (Born before Skanda)

