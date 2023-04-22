Akshaya Tritya 2023: From Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to UP's Triveni Sangam; devotees observe the holy day with divine blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023

Akshaya Tritya 2023 is being observed on April 22. On this auspicious day, devotees are seeking the blessings of the Lord by visiting religious sites. Take darshan right here with these pictures showing festive celebrations.

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai.

ANI

Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandir, Pune.

Instagram

Gangotri Dham, Uttarakhand.

Twitter: Weatherman Shubham

Darshan of Maa Kali purportedly from West Bengal.

Twitter: Tamal Saha

Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj.

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

Not interested in buying Gold? 5 better alternatives to bring home this Akshaya Tritya
Find out More