Akshaya Tritya 2023: From Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to UP's Triveni Sangam; devotees observe the holy day with divine blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
Akshaya Tritya 2023 is being observed on April 22. On this auspicious day, devotees are seeking the blessings of the Lord by visiting religious sites. Take darshan right here with these pictures showing festive celebrations.
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai.
ANI
Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandir, Pune.
Gangotri Dham, Uttarakhand.
Twitter: Weatherman Shubham
Darshan of Maa Kali purportedly from West Bengal.
Twitter: Tamal Saha
Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!