Not interested in buying Gold? 5 better alternatives to bring home this Akshaya Tritya

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 21, 2023
Are you someone who isn't in love with Gold? Then why not buy something that's your choice rather than the traditional way this Akshaya Tritya... Check out some alternatives to buying gold.
Emerald: An impressive green stone to enhance your charm and wellness could be your ideal purchase.
Rose Gold: Not interested in the Gold due to its yellow lustre? Here's a trendy alternative that you can add to your closet.
Diamond: The love stone? Shop this one on the auspicious day to let your relationship blossom.
Pearl: Why should one always express one's heart with a diamond? Try bringing home some pearl this time.
Oxidised Silver Jewellery: Something that the GenZ is in love with is the oxidised collection which is relatively a budget friendly shopping option.