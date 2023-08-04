Sankashti Chaturthi In August 2023: Take Ashtavinayak Darshan With These Images Of Ganpati Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
On the auspicious occasion of Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi that is being observed on August 4 this year, take a virtual darshan of the eight forms of Ganpati, Ashtavinayak.
These ancient temples where the deity resides are located in various parts of Maharashtra, India. However, your darshan to all eight Ganeshas is just a SWIPE away.
(1) Moreshwar in Morgaon
(2) Shree Siddhivinayak in Mumbai
(3) Ballaleshwar Ganesha in Pali
(4) Varadavinayak in Mahad
(5) Chintamani Ganesha in Theur
(6) Girijatmaj Ganesha Temple in Lenyadri
(7) Vighnahar in Ozar
(8) Mahaganapati Ganesha Temple at Ranjangaon
