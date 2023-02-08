Sankashti Chaturthi: Date, moonrise time, Siddhivinayak live darshan link, and more

Sankashti Chaturthi | Twitter

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the waning moon half (Krishna Paksha) of the month, according to the Hindu calendar. In other words, the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha that falls every month is called Sankashti Chaturthi. February 9 will be observed as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Thithi

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:23 AM on Feb 09, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:58 AM on Feb 10, 2023

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:35 PM (India)

It is an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Worshiping the Lord with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge.

According to the legend, Sankashti Chaturthi is considered to be the day when Lord Shiva declared his son Ganesha the most superior among all gods. Thus, women observe special fast as per their capacities for the betterment of the family.