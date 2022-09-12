Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Here's why the day is special for Ganpati Bappa

Lord Ganesha | Unsplash

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. In 2022, we fortunately have it twice - April 19 and September 13. So, the upcoming Tuesday, i.e. tomorrow, is Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

It is called 'Angarki' Chaturthi because it is falling on a Tuesday this time. It is also known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. On the auspicious occasion, along with worshiping Lord Ganesha and fasting, the story behind the day is also read and heard by devotees.

Once, Goddess Parvati went for a bath and made Lord Ganesha stand at the gate, instructing him not to allow anyone inside. When Lord Shiva arrived at the place, Ganesha stopped him from going in. Enraged Lord Shiva beheaded him. After the incident, Parvati asked Shiva to resurrect her son which he eventually did.

It is believed that reading the fast story after worshipping Lord Ganesha fulfills all the desires of the devotees. The fast of Sankashti Chaturthi is kept for the prosperity of children. It is believed that on this day, worshipping Lord Ganesha will bless your children with wisdom and good health.