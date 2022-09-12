Is Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on September 13? 5 bhog you may offer Lord Ganesha

From past: Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi at Siddhivinayak Temple | BL Soni

Sankasthi Chaturthi, also known as Sankata Hari Chaturthi, falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar. While, the Chaturthi that falls on Tuesday is called as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi and is considered highly auspicious.

In 2022, we fortunately have it twice - April 19 and September 13.

It goes unsaid that the day is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm by the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Especially in Maharashtra and some regions of Karnataka, devotees worship Ganesh by dressing in traditional attire and offering the Lord's favourite delicacy "Modak."

Here are five bhog you may offer to Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day:

Ukadiche Modak (Steamed rice dumplings)

In the days when people are munching on momos, devotees love to share bites of the classic steamed rice dumplings with their Ganpati Bappa. As most are aware, this happens to be the most-loved food item of Lord Ganesha.

Modaks | Photo by Palate's Desire

Puran Poli

It isn't just modak that's commonly made during Ganpati festivals, Puran Poli which is one of the traditional preparations from Marathi households, is also a good suggestion for bhog on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

Puran Poli | Dassana's Veg Recipes

Fresh Fruits, Dry Fruits

Festivals and special occasions go incomplete for some when there's no fruit involved. During puja and rituals, fruits are generally offered to the Lord as a form of prosperity and good health. Dry fruits symbolizing wellness and fortune may be offered as bhog along desserts to Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day.

Namkeen Kachoris

All sweet may not work for some households, thus, you may offer Ganesha with some namkeen kachoris.

Rose or Camphor-mixed Water

As Bhagvad Gita says, "If one offers to Me with devotion a leaf, a flower, a fruit, or even water, I delightfully partake of that item offered with love by My devotee in pure consciousness." So, you may simply offer water or flavour it with rose or camphor while putting it forth to the Lord.