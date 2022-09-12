When is Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022? Images, wishes, GIFs to share with loved ones

Angarki Chaturthi 2022 on September 13, 2022 |

Ganpati Bappa Morya! It's just a few days past Ganpati visarjan, and another Ganesha occasion is round the corner. The Hindu calendar has rolled onto what devotees observe as the Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

According to spiritual blogs and astro pages, the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in each month marks Sankashti Chaturthi, the day of Shri Ganesh. Considered highly auspicious, the Chaturthi that falls on Tuesday goes under the banner of Angarki.

This special "forth day" or the "Chaturthi thithi", in way to the no moon day, occurs generally once or twice a year. In 2022, we fortunately have it twice - April 19 and September 13. So, the upcoming Tuesday, i.e. tomorrow, is Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

It goes unsaid that the day is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm by the devotees of Lord Ganesha. People fast either of grains or follow a complete liquid diet on the special day. Especially in Maharashtra and some regions of Karnataka, devotees worship Ganesh by dressing in traditional attire and offering the Lord's favourite delicacy "Modak." It follows bhajan and kirtan.

Here's a collection of images, wishes, GIFs to share with loved ones:

