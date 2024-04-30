The Art Of Living Intuition Programme To Take Place At Nariman Point This Weekend: Check Timings, Course Details, Registration Link & More

Mumbai: The Art Of Living Intuition Process for seniors aimed at guiding individuals to make right decisions for career and relationships will be held at Free Press House's Cafe by the Bay located at Nariman Point this weekend. The immersive session would be held in both English and Hindi language on May 4 and 5 for age group 8-18. Scheduled for about three and half hours (10 am to 1.30 pm), the programme would be conducted with Priya Bote, an Art of Living teacher. Register here

The Intuition Programme carried out by The Art of Living revolves around "Getting the right thought at the right time," and focuses of accessing one's intuitive abilities to excel in life by making sound decisions. It is a simple yet powerful two-day workshop which enables children to access and utilise their intuition for use in their everyday life.

Impressively, the programme talks about using the sixth sense to know many things about the past and the future.

"The brain of a child is free from inhibitions of any sort, hence they are able to access intuition quickly. Their mind is very still since they don’t keep much anger and hurt in themselves. Also, since they are free from obsessions they can tap into this intuitive ability very quickly through meditation," notes a statement by AOL Prajñā Yoga while noting that children who practice Prajñā Yoga become internally guided to make the right choices in a society where they come across positive and negative elements.

Abilities children develop through the practice of The Art of Living Prajñā Yoga

Able to perform following activities while blindfolded: Identification of colors, shapes, numbers; Reading; Playing board games and video games Walking blindfolded to a specified location; Intuitively know where objects are when they are seemingly lost; Premonitions of the future are common happenings; Developing photographic memory; Improvement in behavior: more open mindedness, self discipline, self confidence, kindness, leadership; Improvement in school and subjects, and concentration in activities.

Children are said to become sharp by developing skills like creativity, curiosity, imagination and reasoning. The workshop also promises to increase confidence and improve mental, emotional, and physical health of the participant.