Maharashtra Govt To Launch Special Drive Against Anemia & Child Marriage: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed all state departments to work in coordination to launch a special campaign aimed at making Maharashtra free from anemia and child marriage.

The directive focuses on improving the health of pregnant women, young children, and elderly women through targeted initiatives.

Speaking at a review meeting held in the committee room of his office at Mantralaya to assess schemes for the social protection of women and children, Pawar emphasized the need for a robust campaign to address anemia and child marriage.

The meeting was attended by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Dr. Rajgopal Devara, Secretary Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav, Deputy CM’s Secretary Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner Jyotsna Padiyar, and UNICEF officials.

Pawar highlighted the low levels of hemoglobin and iron among women in the state, stressing the need for a dedicated campaign to combat malnutrition among pregnant women and congenital malnutrition in children.

He also called for special efforts to establish Divyang Bhavans (centers for the differently-abled) in every municipal corporation, modeled on the facility in Pimpri-Chinchwad.He urged the Health, Labour, and Women and Child Development departments to collaborate for the effective implementation of schemes targeting pregnant women, children under six, and elderly women.

Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized ensuring that the benefits of various schemes reach the most marginalized communities through efficient committee execution.

She also stressed the need for research to evaluate the social impact of these initiatives.The campaign reflects Maharashtra’s commitment to improving health outcomes and social welfare for women and children across the state.