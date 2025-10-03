Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More

Indira Ekadashi 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Papankusha Ekadashi is an auspicious day that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The Papankusha Ekadashi fast is observed during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Ashwin. This year, the auspicious day is observed on October 3, 2025.

Papankusha Ekadashi significance

According to religious traditions, devotees can expect positive outcomes by participating in worship and fasting on this day. It is believed that all sins are absolved through these practices. During the Puja, it is customary to chant the Vrat Katha. By doing so, the devotee receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu, which ensures happiness and prosperity in their life.

Papankusha Ekadashi date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day is observed on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Papankusha Ekadashi on Friday, October 3, 2025

On October 4, Parana Time - 06:16 AM to 08:37 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 05:09 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:10 PM on October 02, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:32 PM on October 03, 2025

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.