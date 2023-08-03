7 Names Of Lord Ganesha To Recite This Sankasthi Chaturthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
The next Sankasthi Chaturthi falls on August 4, 2023. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and here are seven of His holy names you can recite on this day to seek his blessings in your life.
Ekdanta (Single-tusked one)
Musikvahana (One Who has 'mouse' as His charioteer)
Modakapriya (One who is fond of 'Modak' - an Indian dessert)
Omkara (One who has the form of 'Om' )
Eshanputra - (Lord Shiva's son)
Vighnaharta (Demolisher of all obstacles)
Siddhivinayaka (One who bestows success/ grants one's desires)
Thanks For Reading!