Vinayaka Chaturthi: Date in May 2023, wishes and greetings to share with loved ones on this auspicious day

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion devoted to Lord Ganesha. It is observed by devotees on the fourth day after the new moon day (Chaturthi after Amavasya) every Hindu month.
The day falls in the Shukla Paksha (Waxing Moon period). In May 2023, as per the Gregorian calendar, it falls on the 23th.
This is day considered very special for Lord Ganesha and devotees observe a fast to seek His blessings on Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Also, impressively, this time Vinayaka Chaturthi happens to be on a Tuesday which is believed to be even more auspicious and holy.
On this spiritual occasion, chant "Ganpati Bappa....Morya" with all your heart and share some best wishes with your dear ones.
"May Lord Vinayaka always be by your side in every stage of your life. Best wishes of the day."
"May Lord Ganesha bless you and protect you from evil. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi! "
