Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya | Dagdusheth Halwai Temple

Every year on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the offering of mangoes is placed before Lord Ganesha at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.

This year also the temple trust has organised the mango festival on April 22 along with several other programs.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day in India. Falling in the month of Vaisakha, it is considered to be one of the four most important days in the Hindu calendar.

During the mango festival, the temple premises is decked with heaps and rows of ripe golden mangoes whose mild sweet scent fills up every corner. Visitors and media persons come in large numbers to experience this wonderful sight and to capture it with their cameras.

These mangoes are then distributed to devotees who visit the temple the next day.