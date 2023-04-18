 Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day in India. Falling in the month of Vaisakha, it is considered to be one of the four most important days in the Hindu calendar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya | Dagdusheth Halwai Temple

Every year on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the offering of mangoes is placed before Lord Ganesha at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. 

This year also the temple trust has organised the mango festival on April 22 along with several other programs. 

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day in India. Falling in the month of Vaisakha, it is considered to be one of the four most important days in the Hindu calendar. 

During the mango festival, the temple premises is decked with heaps and rows of ripe golden mangoes whose mild sweet scent fills up every corner. Visitors and media persons come in large numbers to experience this wonderful sight and to capture it with their cameras.

These mangoes are then distributed to devotees who visit the temple the next day. 

Read Also
WATCH: Pune's Dagdusheth Temple decorated with 21,000 sunflowers, devotees mesmerised looking at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology

Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

Know Pune-Heritage Walk on April 23; click here for details

Know Pune-Heritage Walk on April 23; click here for details

Pimpri-Chinchwad hoarding crash: Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 3 lakh to kin of people who died

Pimpri-Chinchwad hoarding crash: Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 3 lakh to kin of people who died