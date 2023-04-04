WATCH: Pune's Dagdusheth Temple decorated with 21,000 sunflowers, devotees mesmerised looking at this spectacular sight | Sourced Photo

Devotees who thronged Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday to witness the spectacular sunflower decoration at the temple were mesmerised looking at the sight. Many of them were seen capturing the visuals on their mobile phones.

The entire Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple has been decorated with attractive floral decorations of sunflowers from the apex to the core of the temple to welcome spring in the month of Chaitra. As many as 21 thousand sunflowers were used for this decoration.

The managing director of the company Sakata Seed India Private Limited Dr Jai Singh extended support for the initiative.

The sunflowers used for decoration do not produce oil seeds and they are used only for decoration purposes. The colour of the flower petals is dark saffron and the centre is black. These flowers are very attractive to look at and stay well in water for 7-8 days after picking from the field.