Mahavir Jayanti 2023: 7 most beautiful Jain temples in the world

Ranakpur temple, Rajasthan: is said to have been built in the 15th century by Dharna Shah, a Jain businessman, under the patronage of the then-ruler of Mewar. Inside is an idol of Adinath, the first Tirthankara of the Jains, a pillared dancing hall and a courtyard. The magnificent temple has 24 halls filled with pillars, 80 domes and about 400 columns, each with intricate carvings and sculptures