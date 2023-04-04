Mahavir Jayanti 2023: 7 most beautiful Jain temples in the world

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023
Gomateshwara temple in Shravanabelagola, South Karnataka: is also known as the Bahubali temple where the 18-metre tall statue of Gomateswara is said to have been carved out a single block of granite; built around 983 CE. Every 12 years, during the Jain festival of 'Mahamastakabhisheka', the statue is anointed with water and sandalwood paste
Palitana temples, Gujarat: The main temple is dedicated to Rishabhanatha or Adinath and involves a rigorous climb of over 3,000 stairs. Adinath delivered his very first sermon there
Dilwara temple, in Mount Abu, Rajasthan: is built between the 11th and 16th centuries. The five white-domed temples are surrounded by rolling lush green hills that bring a sense of tranquility to the site
Girnar Jain Temple in Junagadh, Gujarat: Girnar hill has been a pilgrimage site since before 250 BCE. Neminath temple dedicated to the 22nd Tirthankara is the largest. He is said to have attained salvation at the highest peak of Mount Girnar
Ranakpur temple, Rajasthan: is said to have been built in the 15th century by Dharna Shah, a Jain businessman, under the patronage of the then-ruler of Mewar. Inside is an idol of Adinath, the first Tirthankara of the Jains, a pillared dancing hall and a courtyard. The magnificent temple has 24 halls filled with pillars, 80 domes and about 400 columns, each with intricate carvings and sculptures
Sonagiri temples, Madhya Pradesh: houses over 100 temples on the hills and the neighbouring village. The temples date back to the 9th century and are believed to be a site where crores of ascetic saints attained liberation. The 57th temple—the most significant in the complex—is home to an 11ft tall statue of Lord Chandraprabhu, the 8th Tirthankara
Shikharji Temple on Parasnath hill, Jharkhand: dates back to the 18th century and is considered to be incredibly sacred because 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras are said to have attained salvation through meditation here
