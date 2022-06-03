Vinayaka Chaturthi: Things you must do to please Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha | File photo

Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates Lord Ganesha. In every lunar month there are two Chaturthi tithis. Vinayaka Chaturthi follows Amavasya or the new moon during the Shukla Paksha each month. Worshippers observe fast on this day and the festival happens on June 3, every month.

The festival is also known as Ganesha Chaturthi or Sankasthi Chaturthi. During the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, worshippers fast for an entire day. During an interview with News 18, astrologer Dr Ganesh Mishra suggested measures to observe this festival and overcome obstacles coming your way.

He said, "Apply red sindoor tilak on Lord Ganesha’s forehead on the auspicious day of Vinayak Chaturthi. This will bring you joy and wealth in your life."

On Vinayaka Chaturthi, marigold flowers should be given to Lord Ganesh. After the prayer is over, place the garland at the entrance of your home. This will remove the negative energy and bring happiness to your home.

You should also offer green clothes to Lord Ganesh to solve your marital problems. Your love will become stronger when you also offer five cloves and cardamom to Ganesh ji.

Read Also Guiding Light: Richness of character is real wealth