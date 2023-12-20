Swargate-Katraj Underground Metro Proposal To Be Sent To Centre: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Uday Samant | Twitter

During the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant announced the government's intent to clear the proposal for an underground metro from Swargate to Katraj in Pune and then send it to the Centre for approval.

Once cleared and operational, this long-pending demand, upon approval from the Centre, will cater to neighbourhoods such as Padmavati, Gultekdi, Market Yard, Dhankawdi, Bibvewadi, Balajinagar, Sainathnagar, Katraj, and Ambegaon.

Earlier in August, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune's Guardian Minister, had announced that the metro would soon operate from Nigdi to Katraj. The Centre has already cleared the proposal for extending the metro from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk). However, the route from Swargate to Katraj is pending.

“For the Nigdi to Katraj Metro service, the PCMC will provide its contribution. On behalf of the state government, I, as finance minister, want to declare that we are ready to make our contribution. As regards the Centre’s share, I will personally go to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and seek their help. The Pune Metro will run from Nigdi right up to Katraj,” Pawar had said.

Reportedly, the Swargate-Katraj underground metro route will be covering 5.4km with three proposed stations.

Tender Process For Pune Metro's PCMC To Nigdi Route Begins

Maha Metro initiated the tender process on Tuesday for the Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) route.

A press release states that upon receipt of the approval letter, construction must conclude within 130 weeks. This elevated route comprises four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk, with distances spanning 1.463 km from PCMC to Chinchwad, 1.651 km from Chinchwad to Akurdi, 1.062 km from Akurdi to Nigdi, and 975 meters from Nigdi to Bhakti Shakti Chowk.

Comprehensive details regarding the tender are available on Pune Metro's official website www.punemetrorail.com or https://eprocure.gov.in.