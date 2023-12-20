Pune: Students With Disabilities Set 14 World Records At 'Jallosh 2023'; See Photos | Sourced

'Jallosh 2023', a festival dedicated to students with disabilities, organised by by Suryadatta Group of Institutes, showcased remarkable achievements as they set 14 world records, certified by India Star Book of World Records, Guinness World Records, and various other prestigious institutions.

The festival, spanning four consecutive hours, witnessed 1,200 students actively engaging in diverse activities. Among them were 600 students from 21 schools catering to disabled children, a school from tribal areas, and 600 from Suryadatta National School. Activities ranged from magic experiments, dance performances, food distribution, balloon bursting, to gifting bicycles to students from remote regions.

Recognised by multiple organisations including India Star Book of Records, Republic World Records, UK World Records, and many others, the event's vibrant participation earned it a place in various record books, including the Limca Book of Records. Additionally, 25 significant contributors, including headmasters, teachers, social workers, and caregivers for the disabled, were honoured with the 'Suryadatta Suryabharat Surya Gaurav Award 2023' on the occasion of Suryadatta's 25th anniversary.

Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President of the institute, highlighted the festival's mission, stating, "Jallosh 2023 aims to uplift the living standards of disabled children, enabling them with better facilities. This year's gathering of 600 students from 21 schools and the unique participation of 600 students from Suryadatta National School, along with 100 students and parents from tribal areas, sets a significant world record."

He added, "I see divinity in these students. They possess boundless energy. It's crucial not to perceive the disabled as incapable; instead, we should cherish them as a divine gift. Enhancing their living conditions, offering encouragement, and providing comprehensive facilities for a normal life are crucial. The collaborative effort of participating institutions is commendable."

The event was graced by dignitaries such as Suryadatta Vice President Sushama Chordiya, Praveen Korgantiwar from the Social Welfare Department, Rahul Garud from Sakal Social Foundation, and Seema Dabke from Lions Club (Disabled Welfare). Dr Sheetal Bagul, Madhuri Pandit, and Trushali Jadhav from Shantidoot Parivar were also present.