PHOTOS: Pune Markets And Churches Gear Up For Christmas

By: Anand Chaini | December 20, 2023

People shopping for Santa Caps on MG Road

Anand Chaini

Pune's Oldham Memorial Methodist Church illuminated ahead of Chirstmas

Anand Chaini

Streets lit up ahead of Christmas in Pune

Anand Chaini

Christmas decorations bringing joy and delight to every corner.

Anand Chaini

St Mary Church near Bishop school decked up ahead of Christmas

Anand Chaini

Pune's markets transformed into a winter wonderland for the festive season

Anand Chaini

Markets adorned with charming decorations, inviting all to revel in the joy of the season.

Anand Chaini