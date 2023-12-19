 Tender Process For Pune Metro's PCMC To Nigdi Route Begins
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

Maha Metro initiated the tender process on Tuesday for the Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) route.

A press release states that upon receipt of the approval letter, construction must conclude within 130 weeks. This elevated route comprises four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk, with distances spanning 1.463 km from PCMC to Chinchwad, 1.651 km from Chinchwad to Akurdi, 1.062 km from Akurdi to Nigdi, and 975 meters from Nigdi to Bhakti Shakti Chowk.

Comprehensive details regarding the tender are available on Pune Metro's official website www.punemetrorail.com or https://eprocure.gov.in.

The Centre sanctioned the extension of the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi on October 23. Covering a total distance of 4.413 km, the project cost for this route amounts to ₹910.18 crore. This expansion will increase the Pune Metro network to a total length of 37.613 km, encompassing 33 stations.

The necessity for extending the Pune Metro from Swargate to PCMC and further to Nigdi was apparent. To facilitate this, Pune Metro prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extended PCMC to Nigdi route. Following PCMC's approval, the proposal was forwarded to the State and Central governments. Maha Metro diligently ensured all technical requisites were met. Representatives from the Pune district consistently monitored and facilitated the progress, ultimately leading to the approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Key Points:

- The PCMC to Nigdi section will cover a total distance of 4.413 km

- It includes three elevated stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, and Nigdi

- The total project cost for this route is ₹910.18 crore

- The work is expected to be completed in three years and three months

- With this extension, the Pune Metro network will expand to a total length of 37.613 km, incorporating 33 stations

Follow us on

