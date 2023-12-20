Pune: NCP's Saleem Sarang Pushes For 5% Muslim Reservation In Education |

Saleem Sarang, leading the All India Ulema Board (AIUB) under the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), persists in advocating for a five percent reservation for the Muslim community in education.

After a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar, where assurances were given, BJP leader Nitesh Rane sharply criticised Sarang and issued warnings regarding potential repercussions if protests were staged.

Concerned about the threats and potential false accusations in case of community protests for their rights, Sarang has now penned an open letter to the state Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Expressing dismay, Sarang highlighted the government's reluctance to implement court-approved rights for the Muslim community.

He expressed fear about legal reprisals and open threats from certain political leaders, emphasizing a peaceful approach, citing a recent Nagpur dharna adhering to Gandhian principles.

Lastly, he stated, 'Despite repeated appeals to the CM yielding no response, we now seek an urgent meeting with Shinde to address this pressing issue.'

Sarang, accompanied by the Ulema Waqf Board delegation, recently met Chhaganrao Bhujbal, requesting his support for the reservation demand, to which he responded positively.

Sarang has been persistently championing this critical issue for several months now and has successfully garnered support, including that of the deputy CM.