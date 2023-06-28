AIMPLB Raises Concerns Over UCC, To Submit Draft To Law Commission

Representative Image

Lucknow: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) raised questions over its need and relevance. The Board in a hurriedly called meeting of its executive on late Tuesday night said that it would submit a draft on UCC to the law commission. The virtual meeting of the board that continued till the wee hours on Wednesday discussed the draft prepared by its legal committee and decided to submit it before the law commission in the next 48 hours.

Issue of UCC raised deliberately: Maulana Saifullah Rehmani

The meeting, presided by Chairman Maulana Saifullah Rehmani, was of the opinion that the issue of UCC has been raised deliberately since the general elections are due in a few months. The spokesperson of the board Dr Qasim Rasool Iliyasi said that despite having separate laws in this country there is no danger to harmony and peace. He said that even the Hindu Code Bill is different in various states of this country. There are spate laws for cows and reservations in different states. He said that the union government is making a futile exercise in the name of UCC and there is no need for it.

The meeting of AIMPLB was attended by 35 executive members including general secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazal-ur-Rahim, Maulana Khail Rasheed Firnagi Mahli, Maulana Arshad Madni, Kamal Farooqui and others. Board general secretary said that in 2018 also the law commission had sought suggestions on the UCC. The AIMPLB then submitted a detailed reply to it, and the commission agreed that UCC is against the spirit of the constitution. The commission, according to AIMPLB general secretary, was of the opinion that UCC would not benefit anyone and instead would harm society.

Time given for submitting suggestions inadequate

He said that now on June 14 the commission has issued a notification again and invited suggestions from the public on UCC which is unfortunate. The commission has only been given one month's time for submitting suggestions which are inadequate, and it should be six months.

The board spokesperson informed that a 100-page draft of suggestions has been prepared by the advice of noted legal experts of the country and it clarifies all aspects of UCC as to how this is going to harm the unity and democratic set-up of India.