WATCH: 'Triple Talaq Not A Necessary Tenet Of Islam,' PM Modi Tells BJP Workers In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Opposition parties for "vote bank politics" and their "policy of appeasement" and said that those who are supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim women.

Stating that advocating Triple Talaq is a "grave injustice" to Muslim women, PM Modi said that if it is a necessary tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have it?

"Whoever talks in favour of Triple Talaq, whoever advocates it, those vote bank hungry people are doing a great injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq doesn't just do injustice to daughters. It is beyond this; the whole family get ruined. If it has been a necessary tenet of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh," said PM Modi while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party booth workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

PM Flagged Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains

Earlier in the day, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in capital city Bhopal.

Five Vande Bharat Express trains which were flagged off by the PM include -- Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

