Pune News: Indapur Set To Get Junction MIDC; Bawankule Directs Proposal On Land Allocation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the Industry Department to submit a detailed proposal to the Revenue Department regarding additional land requirements for the proposed Junction MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) project in Indapur taluka, Pune district.

The instructions came during a review meeting held at the Ministry, where the demand to allocate over 1,000 acres of land owned by the Maharashtra State Farming Corporation (MSFC) for the proposed industrial estate was discussed.

Support from Agriculture Minister Bharane

The proposal for establishing the Junction MIDC was strongly backed by Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharane, who appealed to the Revenue Minister to make land available for the project.

Also present at the meeting were Cooperation and Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, MSFC Managing Director Manjiri Manolkar, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi (via VC), and MIDC Deputy CEO Santosh Bhise, among other officials.

Location and Villages Covered

Minister Bawankule said that in line with previous government decisions, the MIDC will be developed near Walchandnagar in Indapur taluka, covering villages such as Mouje Junction, Mouje Bharnewadi, Mouje Anthurne, and Mouje Lasurne.

He instructed MIDC officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive proposal through the Industry Department to the Revenue Department, which will then be presented before the state cabinet for approval.

Employment Opportunities for Local Youth

Supporting the demand, Agriculture Minister Bharane emphasized the need for additional land to make the project viable. He urged that the adjoining 1,000-acre contiguous land parcel of MSFC be handed over free of cost to the project.

“This proposed Junction MIDC will attract multiple industries to Indapur taluka and will play a crucial role in generating employment for local youth. It will open up new opportunities for young people in the region and accelerate industrial growth,” Bharane said.

A Boost for Pune’s Industrial Growth

The upcoming Junction MIDC at Indapur is expected to become a major industrial hub in Pune district, strengthening both industrial investments and job creation in the region.