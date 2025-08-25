 R.M. Dhariwal Foundation Saves 2,100+ Trees Through Transplantation In Pune; Seeks Public Support
Instead of allowing these trees to be cut down, the R.M. Dhariwal Foundation is relocating them through a process called ‘tree transplantation.’

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
With the rapid pace of development in and around Pune, which is adversely affecting the tree cover, the R. M. Dhariwal Foundation is offering a green solution to a growing environmental challenge. 

Led by its President, Ms. Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, is on a mission to save thousands of mature trees planned for removal for developmental projects like the upcoming Pune Ring Road. 

Instead of allowing these trees to be cut down, the foundation is relocating them through a process called ‘tree transplantation.’ This initiative is being carried out with the support of government bodies like Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Public Works Department (PWD). 

The foundation has already successfully transplanted over 2,100 trees in areas such as Mundhwa, Ghorpadi, and on the Pune Ring Road itself. This effort is crucial, as a single mature tree can provide enough oxygen for four people daily and absorb up to 40 kg of carbon dioxide each year. 

However, the challenge is much bigger. The 172-km Pune Ring Road project alone could lead to the cutting of thousands of trees. Recognising that this task is too large for any single organisation, the R.M. Dhariwal Foundation is calling on citizens and corporations to join the effort. 

The foundation highlights that with proper care, transplanted trees have an 80 per cent survival rate, a figure that can approach 100 per cent with a two-year adoption and care plan. The cost to transplant a single tree ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on its size.  

To support the cause, individuals and companies can:

Fund the transplantation: Your contribution will help move trees to safe locations like farmlands and forest areas.

Adopt a tree: By sponsoring a tree for two years, you can help ensure its long-term survival.

Offer land: If you have available land, you can provide a home for these transplanted trees.

Spread the word: Help raise awareness and get more people involved in the initiative. 

The R. M. Dhariwal Foundation, headquartered in Pune, has been working tirelessly for over 40 years under the visionary leadership of Shri. Rasiklal M. Dhariwal and Mrs. Shobha R. Dhariwal. With more than 50 establishments in education, healthcare, environment, and disaster relief, the foundation has made a lasting impact on countless lives.

