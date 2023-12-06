'Blabbering Like A Fool': NCP's Saleem Sarang Reacts To Nitesh Rane's Comments On 5% Quota For Muslims In Education | File Photos

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and chief of All India Ulema Board (AIUB) Saleem Sarang and other Muslim leaders, who have been demanding a 5% reservation in education for the Muslim community in the state, have received the support of the Dy CM Ajit Pawar. However, the demand has not gone down well with BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

In the video, Rane remarked, "In this country, minorities should never be given any reservation. They do not have any right to demand the same as well. Till our government is ruling this country, this will never happen." He is even seen warning the community of dire consequences if they take to the streets protesting for their rights.

In response, Sarang reacted, stating, "Nitesh Rane spoke on the minority policy related to our neighbouring country, Pakistan, and the policy of minority community in India. If he is so concerned about Pakistan's minority policy, then he should stay in Pakistan. Nitesh Rane is blabbering like a fool. No one in his party takes him seriously. Nitesh Rane is only trying to create controversy between two religions."

"However, our deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has already promised that the Muslim community will surely get its rights and even assured us of secularism in the state. The High Court has granted a 5 per cent reservation in education to the Muslim community already. For its implementation, an agitation will take place by us on December 11 in Nagpur during the winter session of Maharashtra government," he added.