Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points, And Parking Facilities For Ganesh Visarjan

Pune is gearing up for a smooth and secure immersion of Lord Ganesha, with both the Pune Police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) working tirelessly to make it happen. The city expects a massive influx of devotees at the immersion ghats, prompting the police to enhance security measures and divert traffic, while the PMC is focusing on cleanliness and immersion arrangements.
Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Division, Vijay Kumar Magar, announced 17 road closures, diversions, and No Parking zones to manage the expected crowd during the immersion procession.
Closed Roads and timings
Laxmi Road: September 28, 7:00 am until September 29
Shivaji Road: September 28, 7:00 am until September 29
Bajirao Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29
Kumthekar Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29
Ganesh Road: September 28, 10:00 am until September 29
Kelkar Road: September 28, 10:00 am until September 29
Tilak Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29
Shashtri Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29
J.M. Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
F.C. Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
Karve Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
Bhandarkar Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
Pune-Satara Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
Solapur Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
Prabhat Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29
Bagade Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29
Guru Nanak Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29
These closures are in effect during the specified times on September 28 and will continue until the procession is over on September 29, 2023.
Diversion points for the above-mentioned roads
JM Road: Jhansi Rani Chowk
Shivaji Road: Kakasaheb Gadital Chowk
Mudliyar Road: Apolo Talkies or Daruwala Bridge
Laxmi Road: Sant Kabir Chowk
Solapur Road: Seven Luv Chowk
Satara Road: Vholga Chowk
Bajirao Road: Savarkar Statue
Shashtri Road: Senadutt Police Chowki
Karve Road: Nal Stop
FC Road: Goodluck Chowk
No parking zones
Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk
Budhwar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk
Shanipar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk
Jedhe Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk
Puram Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk
Gadital Statue to Jedhde Chowk
Senadutt Police Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk
Jhansi Rani Statue to Khandoji Baba Chowk
Nal Stop to Khandojibaba Chowk Khandojibaba Chowk to Goodluck Chowk
Smaller roads connecting to following roads will be closed by bamboo barricades and will be opened in a staggered manner as the procession advances
Laxmi Road
Kelkar Road
Shivaji Road
Kumthekar Road
Tilak Road
Bajirao Road
Shivaji Road
Shashtri Road
JM Road
FC Road
Karve Road
Ban on heavy vehicles
Additionally, all heavy vehicles are prohibited in the entire city from 12:00 on September 28 till September 29 for 48 hours all these routes will be shut and will be diverted as well as no entry will be given to heavy vehicles.
The Highway Police have issued a crucial advisory regarding the temporary ban on entry for heavy vehicles travelling on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. This restriction also applies to Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, and Thane City and will be in effect from September 27 to September 29.
Officials have confirmed that the ban on heavy vehicle entry will commence at 12am on September 27 and will remain in place until 12am on September 29.
This precautionary measure has been taken to prevent potential traffic congestion caused by the large processions that occur during both festivals across the state.
Additionally, the Highway Police have extended the entry ban for heavy vehicles to the Pune-Goa National Highway (NH66). This restriction will be in force from 8am on September 28 to 8pm on September 29.
