Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points, And Parking Facilities For Ganesh Visarjan

Pune is gearing up for a smooth and secure immersion of Lord Ganesha, with both the Pune Police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) working tirelessly to make it happen. The city expects a massive influx of devotees at the immersion ghats, prompting the police to enhance security measures and divert traffic, while the PMC is focusing on cleanliness and immersion arrangements.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Division, Vijay Kumar Magar, announced 17 road closures, diversions, and No Parking zones to manage the expected crowd during the immersion procession.

Closed Roads and timings

Laxmi Road: September 28, 7:00 am until September 29

Shivaji Road: September 28, 7:00 am until September 29

Bajirao Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29

Kumthekar Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29

Ganesh Road: September 28, 10:00 am until September 29

Kelkar Road: September 28, 10:00 am until September 29

Tilak Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29

Shashtri Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29

J.M. Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

F.C. Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Karve Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Bhandarkar Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Pune-Satara Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Solapur Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Prabhat Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Bagade Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29

Guru Nanak Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29

These closures are in effect during the specified times on September 28 and will continue until the procession is over on September 29, 2023.

Diversion points for the above-mentioned roads

JM Road: Jhansi Rani Chowk

Shivaji Road: Kakasaheb Gadital Chowk

Mudliyar Road: Apolo Talkies or Daruwala Bridge

Laxmi Road: Sant Kabir Chowk

Solapur Road: Seven Luv Chowk

Satara Road: Vholga Chowk

Bajirao Road: Savarkar Statue

Shashtri Road: Senadutt Police Chowki

Karve Road: Nal Stop

FC Road: Goodluck Chowk

No parking zones

Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Budhwar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Shanipar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Jedhe Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Puram Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk

Gadital Statue to Jedhde Chowk

Senadutt Police Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk

Jhansi Rani Statue to Khandoji Baba Chowk

Nal Stop to Khandojibaba Chowk Khandojibaba Chowk to Goodluck Chowk

Smaller roads connecting to following roads will be closed by bamboo barricades and will be opened in a staggered manner as the procession advances

Laxmi Road

Kelkar Road

Shivaji Road

Kumthekar Road

Tilak Road

Bajirao Road

Shivaji Road

Shashtri Road

JM Road

FC Road

Karve Road

Ban on heavy vehicles

Additionally, all heavy vehicles are prohibited in the entire city from 12:00 on September 28 till September 29 for 48 hours all these routes will be shut and will be diverted as well as no entry will be given to heavy vehicles.

The Highway Police have issued a crucial advisory regarding the temporary ban on entry for heavy vehicles travelling on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. This restriction also applies to Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, and Thane City and will be in effect from September 27 to September 29.

Officials have confirmed that the ban on heavy vehicle entry will commence at 12am on September 27 and will remain in place until 12am on September 29.

This precautionary measure has been taken to prevent potential traffic congestion caused by the large processions that occur during both festivals across the state.

Additionally, the Highway Police have extended the entry ban for heavy vehicles to the Pune-Goa National Highway (NH66). This restriction will be in force from 8am on September 28 to 8pm on September 29.

