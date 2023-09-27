Pune: Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Attracts Over 5.6 Million Devotees Through Online Darshan |

Pune: This year, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has attracted over 5.6 million devotees from across the globe. Devotees hailing from countries like Nepal, the United States, Thailand, Canada, Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia, and more have virtually taken darshan.

While in-person darshan of Lord Ganesha remains challenging due to various factors, the trust has thoughtfully provided various online facilities to accommodate this global outpouring of devotion.

From the first day of the Ganeshotsav, thousands of devotees have had the privilege of seeking darshan through the trust's website, participating in live aarti every morning and night.

The trust's social media presence has engaged approximately 3.47 million devotees on Facebook, 2.18 million on Instagram, and over 18,000 on YouTube and various apps. In total, more than 5.6 million devotees have had the opportunity to partake in online darshan during this year's Ganeshotsav.

