 Pune: Ganesh Acharya Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Pune: Popular Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya sought divine blessings at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal on Tuesday evening.

Accompanied by the cast of his upcoming Marathi movie 'Ankush,' set to hit the theatres on October 6, Acharya performed the aarti, invoking blessings for the film's success and the well-being of all involved.

Joining Acharya, actress Ketaki Mategaonkar and Deepraj Ghule, the movie's debutant star, graced the occasion with their presence.

During the Ganeshotsav, many prominent personalities visit the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple to seek blessings.

