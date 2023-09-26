Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics | Anand Chaini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda visited Pune on Tuesday and performed aarti at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also visited popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, including Lalbaugcha Raja.

Nadda started his Mumbai visit by taking the darshan of Keshavji Chawl Ganeshotsav Mandal in Girgaon. He visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde.

"I had the opportunity to take the darshan of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja and I have prayed for peace and prosperity for all the countrymen," said Nadda later.

