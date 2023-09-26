 Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics

Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics

Earlier in the day, Nadda also visited popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, including Lalbaugcha Raja

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics | Anand Chaini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda visited Pune on Tuesday and performed aarti at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also visited popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, including Lalbaugcha Raja.

Nadda started his Mumbai visit by taking the darshan of Keshavji Chawl Ganeshotsav Mandal in Girgaon. He visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde.

"I had the opportunity to take the darshan of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja and I have prayed for peace and prosperity for all the countrymen," said Nadda later.

Read Also
Pune: MSEDCL Urges Caution And Offers Helplines For Electrical Safety During Ganeshotsav Immersion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year? Here’s What The Cops Have To Say

Pune: Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year? Here’s What The Cops Have To Say

Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics

Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several Roads To Be Closed In Pune; Check The List Here

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several Roads To Be Closed In Pune; Check The List Here

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Pune Police Deploy 9,000 Personnel Along With Bomb Detection Squad For...

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Pune Police Deploy 9,000 Personnel Along With Bomb Detection Squad For...

ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Makes Stop In Pune, Fans Get to See It Up Close

ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Makes Stop In Pune, Fans Get to See It Up Close