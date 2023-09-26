Pune: MSEDCL Urges Caution And Offers Helplines For Electrical Safety During Ganeshotsav Immersion |

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has advised citizens to exercise caution and adhere to electricity safety measures during immersion processions. A helpline number, 7875767123, is available for urgent assistance in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad City, Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli talukas until September 29.

Additionally, toll-free helplines, 1912, 18002123435, and 18002333435, are operational to promptly address public complaints. During the immersion processions, a dedicated team of engineers and staff equipped with mobile vans and essential tools will oversee the proceedings.

A temporary control room will be established in the Modi Ganapati area to monitor the immersion processions along key routes in the city, particularly on Lakshmi Road and Tilak Road. This control room will remain operational until the conclusion of the procession, with appointed engineers and employees ensuring safety and efficient power management.

Rajendra Pawar, Chief Engineer, Pune Circle, stated, “Apart from ensuring smooth power supply, maintenance and repair measures have already been taken to keep the power distribution system in public places safe in the presence of lakhs of devotees. During the immersion procession, engineers, MSEDCL employees, office bearers, and Ganesh Mandal workers should remain vigilant and prioritise electricity safety. Citizens are also urged to maintain a safe distance from the power system.”

Over 4,575 engineers, technical staff deployed

To ensure citizen safety, over 4,575 engineers, technical staff, and contractor personnel have been deployed to undertake necessary repair works, provide essential materials and equipment, and serve electricity consumers in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad City, Mulshi, Velhe, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, and Maval taluks.

Meticulous inspections of electricity systems were conducted before the commencement of Ganeshotsav, and maintenance and repair activities were diligently carried out at public Ganesha mandals and procession routes. Efforts have been made to fortify feeder pillars to prevent potential dangers such as short circuits and electrical wiring failures at Ganeshotsav Mandapas, especially in crowded areas and along procession routes.

