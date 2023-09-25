Pune: Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project Now Awaits Centre's Approval | Photo: dreamstime.com

Pune: To control pollution and restore the beauty of the Indrayani River, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has received approval from the Maharashtra government for the Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project. Now, the proposal has been submitted to the National Directorate of River Protection.

The Indrayani River hosts important pilgrimage sites like Dehu and Alandi, making its preservation and enhancement crucial for both religious and environmental reasons. Over the years, the river has suffered due to the discharge of domestic and industrial sewage, as well as sludge, necessitating urgent action to restore its health and purity.

The proposed plan encompasses a multifaceted approach, including cleaning and purifying the riverbed, developing riverfronts at strategic locations, and evaluating the feasibility of implementing a water transport system. Additionally, provisions for gates will be considered to enhance the water transport infrastructure if deemed necessary.

Ashok Bhalkar, Chief Engineer of the Engineering Department at PMRDA, informed, “Financial support will be provided by the central and state governments, with a 60:40 ratio of capital cost, indicating a strong commitment to the successful execution of the initiative. At present, the final detailed project report of ₹577.16 crores has been submitted to the Government of Maharashtra. The proposal is also expected to be approved at the central government level soon.”

Under the said project, a total of 54 villages and towns on both banks of the Indrayani River have been considered for controlling the river's pollution by processing wastewater. These mainly include three municipal councils, namely Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade, and Alandi, two nagar panchayats, namely Vadgaon and Dehu, the Dehu Cantonment Board, three gram panchayats with a population of more than 15,000, and 46 other gram panchayats.

