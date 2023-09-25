 Ganeshotsav In Pune: 200 Public Toilets, Vanity Vans, And Meals For PMC Employees And Cops
Ganeshotsav In Pune: 200 Public Toilets, Vanity Vans, And Meals For PMC Employees And Cops

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav In Pune: 200 Public Toilets, Vanity Vans, And Meals For PMC Employees And Cops | Photo: Anand Chaini

Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune, has introduced measures to enhance the Ganeshotsav experience for devotees. Commencing today, 200 public toilets will be available in bustling areas of the city. Additionally, three vanity vans equipped with facilities for pregnant women and changing rooms for women have been deployed. 

In a gesture of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the police and municipal employees during the festival, Patil also informed about the arrangement of complimentary meals for them. These initiatives are aimed at ensuring that everyone can partake in the festival with comfort and convenience.

The ten-day Ganesh festival began on September 19 with 'Chaturthi' and will culminate with 'Anantha Chaturdashi.' Numerous devotees flock to city mandals and markets during this period for festive celebrations. Patil's actions seek to enrich the overall Ganeshotsav experience for all participants.

article-image

